Hostels, mess facilities at Osmania University to re-open on Feb 16

Hostels and mess facilities at Osmania University to be re-opened on February 16. The decision has been taken by the OU administration during a meeting with the principals of the campus.

The principals were also asked to take up sanitization of the hostels and mess facilities strictly following the COVID-19 rules including thermal screening of students. The university administration also asked the principals to collect Rs 5,000 from boarders as an advance for mess fee on or before February 12.

All students must register for the academic renewal by paying Rs 240.

The administration also instructed principals to immediately initiate steps to vacate non-boarders from hostels.

According to the circular, the hostel facility for the research scholars registered/admitted during 2013 was already closed. If anyone is still staying in the hostels, they have to vacate immediately.

The hostels and mess facilities in campus and constituent colleges of the university were closed from mid-March last year due to Covid-19.