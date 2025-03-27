Live
- Shaping the Future of Digital Innovation by Kartheek Dokka
- Housewife Found Dead in Suspected Suicide at Narsingi Home
- Arun Prem Sanker’s Experimentation Framework: Unlocking Business Growth with A/B Testing
- ECB mourns demise of former England pacer Peter Lever
- Shaping the Future of AI and Data Engineering by Jay Shah
- IPC panel finds Russian Paralympian guilty of doping, 10 years after Sochi Winter Games
- Pakistan: Six labourers from Punjab province killed in Gwadar after identification
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 27, 2025: Get Free Rewards
- MVS Degree College Students Launch Cooperative Club to Promote Awareness
- Lemon Water with Black Salt: A Refreshing Detox Drink for Daily Wellness
Housewife Found Dead in Suspected Suicide at Narsingi Home
Highlights
A 32-year-old housewife was found dead in Narsingi. Police suspect suicide due to personal disputes. Investigation is ongoing into the tragic incident.
A woman was found dead at her residence in Narsingi on Wednesday night in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.
The deceased, identified as 32-year-old Sabita Rai, was alone at home when the incident occurred. Police reports indicate that she hanged herself from the ceiling fan using a scarf. The discovery was made later when family members returned, officials said.
According to statements, Rai and her husband reportedly had frequent disputes. Family members suggested that these conflicts may have contributed to her emotional distress, leading to the suspected suicide.
The police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Next Story