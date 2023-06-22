Huge Bike Rally and Artists attraction at new Martyrs Memorial

Hyderabad: A huge bike rally was taken up by the BRS activists at Necklace Roads on Thursday to mark the inauguration of the new Martyrs Memorial.

The BRS leaders including the Ministers led the bike rallies from different constituencies in the city. The Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy was seen pillion riding carrying the party flag enthusiastically. Hundreds of bikes were seen coming towards the venue of the Martyrs Memorial.



The BRS MLAs were asked to gather as many bikes as possible for the rally to Martyrs Memorial. Rallies from different parts of the city are coming towards the Memorial. Another rally was led by MLC K Kavitha from Martyrs Memorial in front of the State Assembly building.

Meanwhile, over 5,000 artists with 30 types of cultural groups including the Dappu artists, skit players, lambadis, Oggu Dhol, women Dappu, Bonalu group and others were the main attraction at the 125-feet Dr BR Ambedkar Statue. These artists would be going in the form of a rally towards Martyrs Memorial at a time when the Chief Minister reaches the Martyrs Memorial.



