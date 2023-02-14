HUMRAHI, a guide for army officers released

Hyderabad: Records named HUMRAHI, 'We care' the guide and companion for all army officers was released by Brig Suresh G, Commandant, 1 EME Centre, and OIC EME on Monday.



The booklet was formulated by EME Records under the stewardship of Colonel Bhupendra Singh, Colonel Records of EME, and their motivated staff with the able guidance of OIC Records of EME. The guide includes the various authorities, forms & complete data in the form of a Ready to apply document for JCOs/ OR, so that all families are familiar when the need arises later. The guide will provide vital inputs for existing Veterans, Veer Naaris, and dependents across the county.

The initiative will lead to a single window mechanism for providing information for the need of all kind of soldiers/ Veterans & Dependents in the future. The event was followed by a musical symphony of Brass/ Pipe & Jazz Band of 1 EME Centre & culminated with felicitation of Veer Naaris, said senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.