Hurdles in rescue ops

Hyderabad: The rescue process involves navigating through knee-deep water, removing accumulated debris, and establishing communication with the trapped individuals. However, significant challenges, including unstable rock formations and water seepage, are complicating efforts. The final 200 meters of the collapsed tunnel section remain blocked by debris, preventing rescue teams from proceeding beyond the tunnel-boring machine.

The rock formation over the tunnel at the accident site is approximately 400 meters thick, making vertical excavation nearly impossible. Authorities have determined that the best approach is to remove the collapsed soil and rock carefully, but only after a thorough assessment of the situation.

Although the tunnel is reinforced with strong interlocking cement concrete rings, the collapse occurred near the tunnel boring machine (TBM) head, where the rock surface was still exposed during drilling. Experts from Robbins, who have extensive experience in dealing with such situations, have been using various materials to seal leaks and stabilise the structure. There is cautious optimism that the rescue operation will succeed.

Multiple relief teams from both Central and state governments have been deployed to the SLBC site. At around 10 pm on Saturday, personnel from the NDRF, the SDRF, and fire services entered the tunnel using a specialised vehicle to assess the situation.

“Until this 200-meter debris is cleared, we cannot determine how to rescue the trapped workers. The 11-13 km stretch has a significant amount of water, and we are currently working on draining it,” said a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official. While about 200 personnel of NDRF, Army, Navy and SDRF and other agencies are struggling to reach out to the trapped, the local administration is providing necessary logistical support to the operations.