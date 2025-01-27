  • Menu
Hussain Sagar Fire Accident: Youngster Missing After Accident on Hussain Sagar Boats

A young man, Ajay, is missing after a fire broke out on two boats at Hussain Sagar during the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' event. Authorities have launched a search operation, with Ajay’s friends safe.

Ajay, a young man from Nagaram, has gone missing following a fire accident on two boats at Hussain Sagar on Sunday night.

His family reported him missing to the police on Monday morning and requested a search operation.

In response, authorities launched a combined search operation in the lake with two rescue teams, and additional teams may be deployed if needed. Ajay's friends, who were with him, are safe.

The fire broke out due to bursting firecrackers during the ‘Bharat Mata Maha Aarti’ event at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road.

There were 15 people on the boats, all of whom managed to escape unharmed. However, the fire spread from one boat to the other, causing severe damage to both boats.

