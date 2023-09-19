  • Menu
Hussain Sagar gets unique ‘Lake Front Park’

Developed on 10-acres of land, the HMDA has come up with a Lake Front Park at Hussain Sagar. With beautiful ‘Broadwalk’, this unique type of recreational area next to Jalavihar Water Park on Necklace Road.

MA&UD Minister T K Rama Rao will be inaugurating the park in a few days. “A brand-new addition to central Hyderabad around the famous Hussain Sagar Lake. HMDA has developed this beautiful Lake Front Park next to Jalavihar in about 10 acres. Will be inaugurating the park in a few days. Hope you all will visit and enjoy the beautiful Boardwalk,” the Minister posted on X.


