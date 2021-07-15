Huzurabad Bypoll Battleground: It's a fight among parties, not individuals says KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that the TRS party was strong in Huzurabad even before the entry and exit of Eatela Rajender from the party, the TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that there will be a contest between the political parties but not individuals in the by-election.

In an informal interaction with the reporters here at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said that the TRS has not done injustice to Eatela Rajender and he should introspect and tell what the injustice he had faced in the party.

The TRS was strong in Kamalapur before the entry of Rajender and it is strong even now in Huzurabad, said Rama Rao. "Being a minister he has found fault with the decisions taken by the cabinet. If he did not like any decision, he should have given a dissent note in the cabinet but he has not given. He has met other political party leaders being in TRS," said Rao.

Moreover, the TRS working president asked why Rajender did not resign from his post when there was a gap between him and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the last five years. Even though Eatela Rajender talked irresponsibly, KCR continued to keep him as a part of the cabinet, said KTR.

On the allegation that the chief minister took action based on a letter by an unknown person, KTR said that KCR made an unknown person like Rajender a minister.

KTR also said that KCR was the one who tried to stop Rajender from leaving the party. "When Eatela Rajender said he will not meet the Chief Minister, what can I do after that," asked KTR.

Taking a dig at the BJP president Bandi Sanjay, KTR said that he should first disclose why he was taking up padayatra and asked what Centre had done for Telangana.

He said that it was quite natural that the opposition parties take up padayatra to show their presence and the government can also have its say with various means. "The opposition parties are talking irresponsibly because they don't know what to talk about," he added.

Replying to a question on cases on water issues in the Supreme Court by Andhra Pradesh government, KTR said that justice would win and justice is with Telangana.