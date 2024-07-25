Hyd Met Centre predicts rains for next two days

Hyderabad: For the past four to five days, Telangana has been experiencing continuous rainfall. Some districts are witnessing heavy rains, while others are seeing persistent drizzle. The relentless downpour has caused streams and rivers to overflow, and reservoirs are now full.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned that the rains are unlikely to subside soon. A low-pressure system affecting the state may continue rainfall for the next two days.

From Wednesday to Thursday morning, heavy rains are expected in the districts of Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Hanumakonda, Mulugu, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, and Rajanna-Sircilla. From Thursday to Friday morning, heavy rains are likely in isolated areas of Kumrambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, and Peddapalli districts. The weather department has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by strong winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h. An orange alert has been issued for these districts.

Weather officials have advised the public to remain cautious due to the possibility of heavy rains, strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning. They have also warned of potential lightning strikes and advised people to stay indoors unless necessary and avoid taking shelter under trees.

Since the beginning of the season on June 1, Telangana has recorded 238.9 mm of rainfall up to Wednesday. The average rainfall for July is 229.1 mm, but the state has already surpassed this with 238.9 mm.