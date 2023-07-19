  • Menu
Hyd police cracks theft case worth Rs 5 crores, 9 Nepalis held

Representational Image
Representational Image

Highlights

  • The main accused in this theft is identified as Shankarmann Singh alias Kamal. The police has seized stolen items gold, silver, cash all worth about Rs 5 crores
  • A burglary gang of Nepal nationality were arrested by North zone police for looting a house in Om Towers at Balajinagar in Secunderabad.

Addressing the media at Mini conference Hall in TSICCC building, CV Anand, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad city informed regarding the arrest and added that the police has seized stolen items gold, silver, cash all worth about Rs 5 crores.

He said that the gang has been working at a businessman house identified as Rahul Goyal for over five years. CV Anand said that the main accused in this theft is identified as Shankarmann Singh alias Kamal. He also informed that 3 more accused are absconding. The city police commissioner added that the police has seized Rs 41 lakhs, 2.8 kilograms of gold, 18 watches and currency notes of other country. He said that this is the massive theft attempt which has not taken so far in recent times.

He informed that as soon as police came to know about the theft, swift action was taken and it would have been difficult for the police if they have not arrested in short period of time as the accused hail from Nepal. The city police commissioner informed that it would be impossible to recover the stolen property if the accused has entered the Nepal boundary.

