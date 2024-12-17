Hyd’bad Book Fair, a haven for book lovers, from Dec 19

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is all set to enthral the book enthusiasts as the Hyderabad National Book Fair Society is launching the book fair at Telangana Kala Bharathi, NTR Stadium, on Thursday.

According to the Book Fair Society, the much-anticipated event will run for 11 days. The fair will begin on December 19 and conclude on December 29. This year, for the first time, two stages will be set up. On one platform, a cultural performance will be organised (where Telangana folk art will be showcased), and on another, various new books will be launched.

Every year, the Society names the premises and stage in the name of prominent personalities. This year, the Society has planned to name the fair premises in the name of legendary Telangana poet Dasaradhi Krishnamacharya, and the meeting stage has been named after writer Boya Vijayabharathi. The book release stage has been named after Thopudubandi Sadik. “For the sake of unity, from this year onwards, we have planned to set up our complete premises, including hoardings, posters, and stalls, in a single colour, which means the complete venue will be in purple this year,” a senior official stated.

According to members of the Book Fair Society, there will be more than 347 bookstalls, including 171 English book stalls, 135 Telugu stalls, 16 government stalls, and 10 stationary stalls. There will also be various publishers, including Munshiram Manoharlal Publishers and Nava Telangana Publishing House, from all over India who are likely to participate in the fair. Books are available in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English, and other Indian languages. Children's literature, progressive literature, classical literature, novels, and stories about science and technology books will all be displayed. Apart from these, study materials for students preparing for competitive exams and various publications and their materials will also be available at this book fair.

Along with the book stalls, this year various food stalls of Telangana delicacies will be set up, and there is a plan to set up a mobile health care centre for emergencies as well as wheelchairs for senior citizens.