Hyd’bad Police played knight in shining armour during polling

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills by-election in Hyderabad has been a highly hyped and bustling event marked by overcrowded campaigns, including road shows, social media battles, and intense electoral activity among the three major parties Congress, BRS and BJP.

As one of India’s posh suburbs, Jubilee Hills is home to celebrities, business tycoons, politicians, and government officials, creating a unique electoral environment that requires extensive law enforcement preparations to ensure smooth and fair elections.

This by-election posed a significant challenge for the newly appointed Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, with law enforcement priorities extending far beyond routine election duty.

Hyderabad Police deployed over 1,600 personnel across Jubilee Hills to maintain peace, prevent electoral malpractices, and ensure smooth polling. This force included local police, City Armed Reserve, Commissioner’s Task Force, Telangana State Special Police, and was supplemented by Central Armed Police Forces, striking teams, and Quick Response Teams.

There were around 65 critical or sensitive polling points, each with dedicated policing and three-tier security involving local deployments, vehicle checkpoints, and close monitoring of strongrooms and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) storage. Additional night patrolling and flag marches were conducted, involving over 1,600 officers aimed at curbing violence, booth capturing, and violations of electoral code.

Collaboration between the police and Election Commission flying squads intensified with surprise inspections across lodges, hostels, guest houses, and service apartments to verify identities and prevent non-local interference.

Over 20 check posts and extra night patrolling were set up to maintain order and prevent the flow of cash and liquor into the constituency. The operation involved coordination with multiple departments, including excise and enforcement teams, reflecting a holistic security convergence.

Ahead of and during the polling, police seized unaccounted cash worth approximately Rs 3.3 to 3.6 crore and about 700 liters of liquor suspected to be used for vote-buying or influencing voters. Narcotics such as ganja (around 2.5 kg) and MDMA were also confiscated.

Multiple FIRs (23-24 cases) were registered against model code violations, including illegal political meetings, cash inducements, and poll violence. A significant number of rowdy elements around 240 were bound over to prevent disruptions. The police also impounded various other items such as vehicles and electronic gadgets linked to illegal activities during the campaign.

Hyderabad became the first city in India to deploy a comprehensive drone surveillance system for elections. A fleet of 139 drones was deployed across all 139 locations covering 407 polling stations, providing real-time aerial surveillance monitored by the District Election Office through a control room.

This enhanced situational awareness enabled quick responses to any unlawful activities or disturbances. Over 900 CCTV cameras were actively monitored to maintain voter integrity and secure polling stations. Mobile counters were also set up at polling booths to ensure voters deposited mobile phones before casting their votes, preventing undue influence.

Commissioner VC Sajjanar’s leadership underscored a proactive approach emphasizing transparency, voter safety, and the deterrence of electoral violations through a technology-driven, multi-agency coordination framework, setting a benchmark for urban election security management to uphold democratic integrity in a high-profile, high-stakes electoral battle.