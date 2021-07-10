Hyderabad: 10-bed police hospital comes up at Amberpet

Amberpet: The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic had been lethal. The frontline workers and police personnel faced it with strong resilience and commitment. Yet many policemen took the brunt of Covid and their families suffered too.

Considering the need, care, and importance of medical attention, the CII-Yi (Confederation of Indian Industry -Young Indians), along with Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), with the support of VST Industries, has established a fully dedicated 10-bed medical facility 'City Police Hospital'.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, along with Shikha Goel, Additional CP (Crimes & SIT), inaugurated the hospital at the Amberpet Police Grounds on Friday. Sameer Goel, chairman, CII Telangana, and managing director, Coromandel International Ltd, said: "The hospital has facilities like initial investigation, medical monitoring, oxygen supply, two-doctor consultation rooms and a fully equipped lab." He said the hospital will provide 24/7 medical services to the City police. Specilist doctors will be available.

Abhishek Sonthalia, chairman, Yi-Hyderabad & Director, BSA Steels Pvt. Ltd, lauded the initiatives of his young team for setting up the hospital in 20 days. Aditya Deb Gooptu, VST MD, praised the young team of Yi for making VST Industries a part of the medical facility.

Viswa Prasad, DCP Central Zone, M Ramesh, DCP, (East Zone), Avinash Mohanthy, DCP(DD), Anand Daga, Abhishek, Siddharth from Yi, Abhishek Nath from Ixora FM and others were present.