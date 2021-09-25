Hyderabad: 10-day Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: For the first time after Covid, the State government is hosting an inter-State handicraft exhibition here. "Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav 2021" is to be held from September 25 to October 4 at Shilparamam, Madhapur. Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C). The Gujarat government is organising it in the wake of upcoming Dussera festival to provide the artisans a platform who are trying to grow financially post-pandemic.

Around 100 artisans from Gujrat will showcase their handloom-handicrafts with the primary objective of boosting their livelihood and to provide a marketing platform for live traditional artwork.

The master and award-winning artisans will participate in the exhibition. Adhering to Covid guidelines, Indext-C staff will be wearing masks and following social distancing norms. Apart from artwork, popular Kachchi Ghodi puppet shows and other activities will be conducted for entertaining visitors.

R.R. Jadav, Manager, Indext-C, said on Friday that the artisans will exhibit and trade the Gujrati traditional Patola/shawl weaving, Kutchi-embroidery, Arjakh block print, tie & dye (Bandhej), Zari-Zardosi works in dresses.

Besides beadwork, wooden, metal artwork, jewellery, accessories, nail painting, furnishings and leather works will be displayed for home décor. He said huge stock of Chaniya Choli, a traditional costume for girls during Navaratri, will be available at special discounts. He added "nearly two lakh Gujratis are settled here. but we are here for people of Telangana to trade and share the culture. We hope we will get good response, as Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan city and people love. We will plan to conduct the exhibition twice a year if the response is good."

General Manager of Shilparamam G Anajaiah said "this is the first inter-State art exhibition since Covid. we have approved the request from Gujrat government as we received an application. Gujrat is famous for its art, craft, handloom, food and culture; it is an opportunity for people to visit the exhibition and explore Gujrat."