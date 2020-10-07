Hyderabad: 10 hi-tech ambulances to be deployed on ORR

Hyderabad: Ten state-of-the-art life support mobile ambulances will be made available on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). This was revealed by Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, on his official Twitter handler. Along with this, 10 basic trauma care centers have also been set up at important intersection.

A paramedical staff will be available for each ambulance on ORR. The 10 mobile life support ambulances will be functional 24/7 on ORR shortly.

Arvind Kumar making the announcement of medical emergency on ORR said the ambulances were made available on the instructions of Telangana IT Minister KTR.

Around 10 basic trauma care centers have also been set up at important intersection points on ORR to ensure a complete medical emergency set up to be made available on 160 km stretch of ORR along with the 10 mobile advanced life support ambulances. With this new arrangement, officials say that, there will be a chance of presenting immediate medical emergency care on the entire ORR.

The advanced life support ambulances are additionally equipped with respiratory support, defibrillator, Infusion and drug administration equipment, Pulse oximeter, Glucose testing device, Head immobilizers, wheel chair, ventilator, multipara monitor, syringe pump, portable suction unit. Further, a trained paramedical staff will also be available to administer advanced medications which will be used to treat a variety of illnesses and to provide pain relief.

Delete Edit



