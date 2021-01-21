Hyderabad: 10-year-old Boy set ablaze by his father dies

The 10-year-old boy who was set ablaze by his father for not attending online classes and watching TV died succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday at a hospital.

On Sunday night, Charan was set on fire by his father Balu, a painter and the former was admitted to the hospital with 60 per cent burn injuries. The police said that Balu went home drunk on the nigh when he saw his son watching TV. He was upset with his son over his educational activities and beat up.

Later, he poured turpentine oil on Charan and set him ablaze. Balu's wife who tried in vain to rescue her son. The boy ran out of the house with flames when the local residents doused the fire and shifted him to hospital.

The police arrested Balu and registered a case. The police said that they had rescued the boy under Operation Smile in 2019 when the latter was working in a bike repair shop.