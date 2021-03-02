Hyderabad: 100-year-old takes Covid shot

Hyderabad: While the younger generation is expressing doubts and fears to take a shot of the Covid vaccine, a centenarian stood as a source of inspiration to all those who nurse doubts and fear in their minds.

Jaidev Chowdhary, who is a businessman and a resident of Banjara Hills, received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Medicover hospital in the city on Monday.

When doctors at the hospital asked him why he chose to get vaccinated, Jaidev replied, "I'm 100 years old.



I was waiting for this day so that after getting vaccinated I could freely enjoy my social life and can live longer."

Jaidev said that the world is going through an interesting time right now with the arrival of the Covid vaccine and said he remembers when the state went through the diseases such as polio and cholera. "My first vaccination was for polio when I was in school." He said he had heard many instances of how people suffered due to lack of vaccine earlier. He said after several decades, he witnessed the corona pandemic in 2020 which had crippled the normal life across the globe.

According to doctors of the Medicover hospital, Jaidev came to the hospital in the morning and the doctors checked his blood pressure before giving him the vaccine, after giving the jab his blood pressure was checked three times and he was stable and returned home. The hospital would be calling him for the second dose after 28 days.