Hyderabad: 106th foundation day celebrations held at Osmania University

Hyderabad: Various programmes were organised at the Osmania University to commemorate its 106thfoundation dayon Monday. The celebrations began with the 2K Walk from University College of Arts and Social Sciences to the NCC Gate at Osmania University. Along with this massive cleaning programme was also conducted on the campus. About 600 volunteers along with their programme officers from different colleges in twin cities participated in this program.

Prof D Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, OU appealed the students to develop service motto and asked the volunteers to participate in service-oriented programmes and emphasised to concentrate on their studies.