Hyderabad: 12-year-old girl goes missing from Neredmet

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old girl went missing on Thursday evening here at Kakatiya Nagar in Neredmet. The girl was identified as Kapuria, a Class 5 student of Sumedha Khairali public school.

According to her parents, Kapuria went out of her home on a bicycle and did not return home. Perturbed over her daughter missing, the parents approached the police who registered a missing case and launched an investigation.



Meanwhile, local residents told the police that all the nalas in Deen Dayal Nagar are flooded with water after heavy rains. Later, the police noticed the girl's bicycle near a nala and alerted the officials of GHMC and rescue teams who have launched efforts to trace the girl. The police are also verifying the CCTV footage of the colony to identify the girl.



Further details about the incident are awaited.

