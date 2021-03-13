Hyderabad: 120 centres set up to update Aadhaar cards

Hyderabad: As many as 120 centres have been inaugurated to facilitate the public enroll new Aadhaar cards and to update the existing data.

The Postmaster-General, Hyderabad region, in a press release informed that 120 Aadhaar Centres were made operational at post offices in 28 mofussil districts of Telangana post Covid-19 lockdown.

The districts covered are: Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Komaram Bheem, Mahbubabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Siricilla, Ranga Reddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban and Yadadri Bhongir. The centres provide services like enrolment for new Aadhaar and updating the existing data like e-Mail ID, mobile number, address, date of birth, change of surname, photograph and updation of biometrics like finger impressions and IRIS, updating mandatory biometrics for children on attaining age of 5/15 years.

Fresh enrolments for new Aadhaar card which require submission of proof of identity and address is done free of cost. Mandatory biometric update will be done for all children who attain age of five years and 15 years by capturing their photograph, IRIS and all finger Impressions. The resident welfare associations are being informed and camps will also be conducted on their premises to disseminate the information.