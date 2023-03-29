Hyderabad: 13 arrested for gambling in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team arrested 13 persons who were found playing three card games at a park in Rajendranagar and also seized Rs 90,000 from them.



Acting on a tip off, the team raided HUDA park at Rajendranagar and found the persons were playing three card game and gambling.

The police also seized 10 mobile phones from them.

A case is registered against them.