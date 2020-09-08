Hyderabad: 14.45-crore makeover for Hasmathpur lake

Hyderabad: Finally, the long-pending development works of one of the oldest lakes in Bowenpally, the Hasmathpet lake, also known as Boin Cheruvu, is back on track. The second phase of works which were put on hold were initiated in August and the tendering process for the final beautification works have been completed.



Naga Raju, Assistance Executive Engineer, Lakes and Irrigation Department, GHMC, said, "The State government under mission Kakatiya phase 4 sanctioned Rs 14.45 crore for developing the Hasmathpet lake last year. The works were divided into two categories. The first category which included diversion of sewage water through reinforcement cement concrete barks (RCC diversion barks) of length 1.1 km into the downstream of the lake has been completed last month. Also, the water hyacinth which took over the surface of the entire lake has been removed from the lake with the help of two FTCs."

The hyacinth over the surface of 76-acre lake caused hardships to the residents of nearby localities and during monsoon. The lake water mixed with sewage overflows into the colonies including Krishi Nagar, Nrsa Colony, SBI Colony. So, GHMC along with HMDA completed cleaning the lake by removing the water hyacinth from the lake.

In the second category, head works including inflow and outflow diversion channels would be built in the lake along with other beautification works. The channels would ensure diversion of sewage sediment and polluted water to the downstream and pave way for freshwater. Also, the desiltation of lake would improve the depth of the water from one metre to two metre.

Then, along the periphery a pathway, walking track, widening of bund, children's play area, small park and yoga hall would be constructed and the lake would be fenced. But the second category works were in hold due to tender disputes but fresh tender process has been completed and on the third week of September the second phase of works would be starting.

"HMDA has deployed two floating trash collectors (FTC) to remove the water hyacinth from the lake.

It took 20 days for the cleaning programme, the work which started on August 15 concluded on September 5. The trash was removed and dumped on the shore of the lake, later GHMC officials removed the trash with the help of JCBs and dumped it at the nearby dump yard," said Harinath Reddy, chief information officer, lakes, HMDA.