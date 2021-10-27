Hyderabad: 16-year-old dies after parents deny his love

A 16-year-old boy died after his parents denied his love and was asked to focus on studies. The boy is said to have been depressed on his parents words and resorted to the extreme step.



The boy was found hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom here at Pardagate of Kingkoti under Narayanaguda police station limits. According to the SI Karunakar Reddy, the boy's parents learned about his relationship with a girl and chided him several times. However, he continued the relation with the girl.



On Tuesday, he was warned by his parents again and went to his room. As he did not come out of his room even after a long time, the parents saw into the room from window and found their hanging from ceiling fan. They alerted the police who registered a case and sent the body for autopsy. An investigation is underway.

