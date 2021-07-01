Hyderabad: 16-year-old girl donates oxygen concentrators to Osmania General Hospital

Afzalgunj: Sindhuja Muppaneni (16), who runs an NGO 'The Heal Project', has raised funds to purchase two oxygen concentrators and donated them to Osmania General Hospital on Wednesday. She handed over the concentrators to Superintendent Dr B Nagender.

She said the Corona pandemic has rampantly spread across the world and drastically affected people's lives in unimaginable ways. "There has been an alarming increase in those hospitalized.

This led to a big spike in demand for oxygen concentrators. They have turned out to be life savers aiding patients to breathe and survive.

"To help Covid patients, through the Milaap Foundation, I raised funds from many families and friends. Various community members across the world have donated and raised funds of Rs 1.53 lakh. The amount was utilised to purchase and donate two oxygen concentrators to OGH," she added.

Dr Nagender said he was pleased with the noble gesture coming from such a young heart. Along with CAS RMO Dr M Kavita, he handed over an appreciation letter to Sindhuja for "her wonderful efforts." He wished many youngsters could take her lead.