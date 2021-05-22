Hyderabad: 16,000 lockdown violators booked

Gachibowli: Taking a stringent action against the lockdown violators the Cyberabad Police have booked as many as 16,000 cases since the Covid-induced lockdown was imposed.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, there are 5,000 police personnel including traffic police officers deployed at various check posts to ensure lockdown restrictions are followed.

Speaking to the media while inspecting the check posts, Sajjanar said, "We will be more stringent hereafter. It is better for their safety; people must ensure that they do not ventures out unnecessarily".

Commissioner further advised people not to be careless during this second wave of the pandemic. He said, "A lot of them suffering from mild symptoms of Covid-19 are taking it easy thinking that it might be some viral infection.

I request all of you not to turn a blind eye towards any symptoms and get yourself checked". To ensure lockdown orders are completely followed, the Commissioner along with senior police officers took stock of lockdown implementation.