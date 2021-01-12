Hyderabad: 17 child labourers rescued by cops

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police and Child Line officials on Tuesday, raided the Samad Bangles company in Roshan Colony of Vattepally and rescued 17 children who were engaged in manufacturing bangles.

According to police, the children were kept in locked rooms and made to work on bangles. They were also not provided enough food and clothes due to which their health was getting affected.

Further enquiries revealed that the wages they were paid were also very less and not regular and they were being forced to work for long hours without any breaks.

All the children were brought in from Bihar by paying their parents a meagre amount of money and they were forced to work from dawn to dusk. However, the manufacturer was arrested under the relevant sections of IPC and remanded to judicial custody, said the police.