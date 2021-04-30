Hyderabad: 18+ have to wait for vaccine

Hyderabad: When will vaccination for those in the age group of 18-44 begin? This is a million-dollar question in Telangana.

The State Government is not clear about it. Health Minister Eatala Rajendra ruled out the possibility of launching the vaccine from the first week of May. He said the government has no information from the Centre about the time by which it would supply the vaccines. "We have asked the Centre but still there is no reply," he said.

Though the Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute has cut the price of vaccine by about 25 per cent, the government has not yet decided on placing direct orders with the company.

The minister said that "a total of 3.5 crore doses of vaccine was required for a 1.75 crore population between 18 to 44. Only two companies are developing vaccines and they are being controlled by the Central government. It is confusing how many doses the Centre will buy. The States can buy the vaccine only after the central government gets its stock," he said.

Rajender said that the Centre had taken a hurried decision without properly assessing the availability of the vaccine. Thousands of registered on the CoWin portal and are waiting for the allotment of slots.

He said the government was in talks with Bharat Biotech and Reddy labs. They are offering the vaccine for Rs 400 and Rs 300 respectively per dose. If the State Government buys directly from the company, it will be a huge burden as the Centre has not announced tax exemption.

The minister emphasized that it is the central government's responsibility to provide the vaccines in epidemics, it cannot absolve itself from its responsibility.

The Central government has announced immunization for people aged between 18 years and 44 years from May 1, authorizing state governments and pharmacies to purchase the vaccines. Many state governments have opposed it and asked the Centre to provide the vaccine, but the Centre is silent, he added.