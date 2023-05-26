Hyderabad: 18-year-old girl hangs self at boyfriend’s house in Jawaharnagar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a teenage girl hanged herself at her boyfriend’s house in Jawaharnagar, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.



According SHO of Jawaharnagar police station, the 18-year-old girl identified as B Pooja is a resident of Mehdipatnam and a student pursuing a fashion designing course at an institute in Chaitanyapuri. She was in a relationship with a man named Dayakar, who hailed from Yapral in Jawaharnagar, for a few years. The duo even made plans to get married in the near future.

However, Dayakar’s mother was against their plans that came to know about their relationship. She not only warned her son but also asked Pooja to discontinue the relationship.

Dayakar’s mother also contacted Pooja’s parents to inform them about the relationship and her decision.

However, Dayakar made a phone call to the Pooja and asked her to meet him in Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad. Following their meeting, Dayakar decided to bring Pooja to his house. A heated argument ensued between Pooja, Dayakar, and his mother in the house.

Amidst the intense confrontation, Pooja went to a room and locked herself inside. Tragically, within that room, she reportedly decided to take extreme step and hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a scarf.

A case was registered against Dayakar and his mother under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigation is underway.