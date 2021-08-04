Hyderabad: 19-year-old arrested for murdering girl friend

Alwal: The Alwal police on Tuesday arrested one, Deepak (19), for murdering his girlfriend, Saraswathi (18) on Monday evening.

According to police, the accused person honey-trapped the girl one year ago by stating that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. As the girl accepted his proposal, they both started dating each other and also had a physical relationship. As days passed, the girl started asking Deepak to marry her at the earliest, but the accused Deepak did not intend to marry her as he only had intentions of having physical relation with her.

But as the girl kept on insisting him to marry her, the accused Deepak hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her and with this intention, he told the girl to meet him near Kistamma enclave in Alwal on Monday evening. As the girl believed the accused she went to the spot and from there on they traveled to the BHEL colony.

The accused then took her to a secluded place and killed her by choking her throat with her dupatta and took her mobile and bag from the scene of offense and fled from the spot, said the police.

Initially, a case under section 363 of IPC was registered, but the case was altered and the accused was booked under sections 364, 302, 201 of IPC and remanded to judicial custody.