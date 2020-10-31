Hyderabad: 2 BHK houses to be ready by December end

Kavadiguda: Beneficiaries of the double bedroom houses in Kavadiguda are all set to enter their new homes in January next year. However, the catch is that only 35 of about 55 2 BHKs planed will be able to go for housing-warming ceremony. Reason being, the land meant to take up construction of 20 houses has landed in a legal dispute.



Speaking to The Hans India, a municipal official said the work was started to provide accommodation for 55 beneficiaries. It was proposed to build two blocks with 35 flats of five floors in one block and 20 flats in another block.

Construction of the five-floor block had been taken up on the same land where several beneficiaries were earlier staying. The beneficiaries have relocated temporarily to facilitate the construction of the apartment. Besides, the second block was proposed adjacent to it. But, to the shock of the government, the legal dispute arose after a private person knocked the doors of the court alleging that his land has been encroached on which the second block was proposed. Thus, only 35 beneficiaries can now get accommodation in the apartment.

Currently, the first coat of paint is being done on in the building. "Fixing of doors, water and sewage connections, erection of a single lift in the apartment are pending. The fixing of doors, painting and other civil works would be completed by December," said a site supervising engineer. The entire building is expected to be ready by December-end.

The beneficiaries have been visiting the flats allotted to them periodically. They are making plans how and when to go for the house-warming ceremony once they are handed over the keys.