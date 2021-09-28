Hyderabad: 2 die after car rams into container lorry at Shamirpet

Hyderabad: Two people were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a container lorry between Majidpur and Turkapalli village of Shamirpet mandal of Medchal Malkajgiri district on Tuesday.

The victims, Rajender (35), a car driver and Sudarshan (35) of Stabampalli village in Velgatur mandal of Jagtial district were dead on the spot. The accident occurred when Sudharshan along with a friend Vamsi and driver returning from the airport after sending off his father who flew to Dubai.

Vamsi who sustained serious injuries were dead on the spot. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and launched a probe.

Meanwhile, the front end of the car was completely damaged as the vehicle rammed into the rear end of the container.