Hyderabad: 2 killed, 6 injured in road accident on ORR

Two people were killed and six others were injured after two cars collided with each other on Outer Ring Road (ORR) under Narsingi police station limits on Friday morning.

The incident occurred when the youngsters drove the car in a drunk state and were heading to Gachibowli from Shamshabad. Of the six injured, the condition of a person is said to be critical. All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment while the bodies were sent to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

The police said that the victims are the natives of Suryapet. They registered a case and took up an investigation.

Meanwhile, the accident resulted in a huge traffic jam on the road. The police removed the vehicles using a crane and cleared the road for traffic.