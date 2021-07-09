Hyderabad: 2 Ministers hand over cheques for Rs 13.96 crore to Goud families

Saifabad: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday said that the State government is for welfare the Goud community. Along with Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, he gave away cheques to kin of deceased members of Goud families.

At a programme in Ravindra Bharathi, they offered Rs 13.96 crore to 588 families of toddy tappers.

Speaking on the occasion, Goud claimed that the KCR government revived toddy tappers' profession by starting shops in the State. The beneficiaries' kin include 126 deceased (who got Rs 5 lakh each) and 315 temporary disability (who received Rs10,000 each).

The Minister announced that a 'neera café' will be started at Tank Bund, by spending Rs 20 crore, besides setting up one in each district.

The Ministers stated that all the Goud community professions were revived and developed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, for "welfare with vision and determination". "toddy-tappers will get a Goud community centre in the City with Rs 5 crore from the government.

Legislators Prakash Goud, Mahender, Bura Narsaish Goud, BC Welfare principal secretary Burra Venkatesham, Goud Association president Lakshman Rao Goud, Finance Commission former chairman Rajesham Goud were present.