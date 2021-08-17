Hyderabad: 2 mosques at new Secretariat to be re-built at same place

Nampally: The Telangana State Wakf Board conducted a meeting with a delegation of Muslim leaders and the members of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Joint Action Committee (JAC) regarding reconstruction of two mosques in the new Secretariat complex, at the same place where they once stood, before being pulled down during the demolition drive in July 2020.

At the meeting, the board assured the reconstruction of religious structures would be at the same place. It presented the approval plan by the department and the board.

According to board chairman Mohammed Saleem, in the last meeting with State Ministers, the plan of reconstruction of mosques was decided at the same place. For the re-construction work Rs 2.9 crore was sanctioned.

On a representation and protest by Muslim leaders and TS and AP JAC for the delay in the re-construction of religious structures, the meeting was called. It discussed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's assurance to re-build the structures at the same place.

Saleem also presented the approvals of various departments for the construction and the action plan on 1,500 sq yards prepared by the Akaar Architects. The work will be carried out in a phased manner. In the first phase, the main mosque will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore. A small mosque, walkway, ablution, including toilets, will be built in the second.

TS and AP JAC convener Mushtaq Malik said the State government and the CM have already assured re-construction of religious structures and also sanctioned the amount. The CM informed to start the work and lay the foundation in the presence of Islamic scholars, but it is being delayed.

"In the last meeting, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali also assured to start the work in June, but still, no meeting was called. No further steps were taken for the re-construction. It is being delayed due to political situation. The work will be started after the elections," he pointed out.

Malik reiterated that "Our stand remains the same. People should offer 'Namaz' at the same place." He said that he informed the meeting that the government should not lay the foundation stone, as the religious structures were pulled down and they are being re-built at the same place.