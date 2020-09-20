Hyderabad: 20 students detained for protest over Osmania University's move to conduct exams

As many as 20 students were taken into custody for protesting at ministers quarters in Banjara Hills over the Osmania University's move to conduct exams.

The students demanded the exams to be held in a simplified manner rather the descriptive model of question and answer. An ABVP activist said that the exams can be either held in objective format or assignments or projects can be given instead of the descriptive format.



They also demanded to combine two subject papers into one to decrease the number of days of the exams to be conducted. The students said that most of them have gone to their native places due to the pandemic and demanded to provide an opportunity to take the exam at the centres near them and also arrangement of bus services to the exam centres.



The university already notified the students that there will be no shuffling of exam centres this year and exams will be conducted in their respective colleges or universities. The exams at Osmania University are scheduled to be held from September 22 while for several other professional courses, the exams already began from September 18 and 19 in the state.

