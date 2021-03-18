Hyderabad: 21K Run to be held for awareness on girl child education

Jubilee Hills: Seva Bharathi Telangana is going to organise its fifth edition of 21k 'Run for Girl Child' on March 21, 2021 at Gachibowli Stadium to promote awareness on girl child education and empowerment.

A poster regarding the same was unveiled by the joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals and former president of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries Dr Sangeetha Reddy along with Megha Soni of Freedom Oil, Prasanna of Global Data, Seva Bharathi Telangana State unit Vice President Dr Sumalatha, and state coordinator for girl empowerment programme Jayapradha in Jubliee Hills recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sangeetha Reddy congratulated Seva Bharathi for empowering 5,500 girls with education, life skills and counselling.