Hyderabad: 23 drinking water reservoirs to be inaugurated today
A total of 23 drinking water reservoirsdrinking water reservoirs taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) under the ORR phase two project, are all set to quench the thirst of over six lakh citizens
Hyderabad: A total of 23 drinking water reservoirsdrinking water reservoirs taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) under the ORR phase two project, are all set to quench the thirst of over six lakh citizens. Built at a cost of Rs 320.94 crore, these reservoirs will be inaugurated by several Ministers and MLAs on Monday.
According to HMWSSB, this project is taken up under two packages; the second phase covers seven Municipal corporations, 18 Municipalities, and 24 Gram Panchayats and of the 12 mandals that fall under this project, the drinking water needs of Saroornagar, Shamshabad, Ghatkesar, Keesara, Rajendranagar, Medchal, Qutubullapur, Bolarum, and other areas will be taken care of.
While 23 reservoirs are being inaugurated, 50 other reservoirs will soon be functional. Together, these tanks which are built at a total cost of Rs 1,200 crore will benefit 25 lakh people of 3.6 lakh households, with 138 million liter capacity and 2,988 km of inlet and outlet distribution pipelines; it will improve the current per capita supply of 75 to 100 liter per capita per day (lpcd) up to 150 lpcd.
Reservoirs to be inaugurated
|Location of reservoir
|Total cost (` in crore)
|Srinivasa Nagar
|6.86
|Rythu Bazar
|7.66
|Peerzadiguda
|17.55
|Thattiannaram
|8.62
|Near CNR Cricket ground
|35.82
|Near Kavery Function Hall
|20.62
|Adibhatla
|12.99
|Thukkuguda
|20.2
|Annojiguda
|6.94
|Kismathpur
|2.47
|Abhyudaya Nagar
|6.22
|Bairagiguda
|3.63
|Brundavan Colony
|7.42
|Narsingi
|3.86
|Gandipet MRO Office
|13.35
|Apparel park
|13.87
|Apparel park
|2.92
|PJR colony
|15.61
|Beeramguda
|18.02
|Dwarakapuri Colony
|3.66
|Aparna Palm Groves
|10.51
|Kammaguda
|92.15