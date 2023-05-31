Hyderabad: 24-year-old man who went missing on Monday found dead in Durgam Cheruvu lake

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old man was found dead in the Durgam Cheruvu on Tuesday evening.



According to the sources, the man identified as Vikas went missing on Monday after he left his house in. The family members lodged a conmpalint with the police after searching him in all possible places.



Based on a complaint received from Vikas’s family, the Madhapur police booked a missing person case and took up an investigation.

Vikas dead body was recovered from the lake on Tuesday, the police said while they and the family members were searching for his whereabouts.

It is suspected that Vikas might have committed suicide but the reason is yet to be ascertained as the family members raised no suspicion over his death. It is learnt that Vikas was upset for the last few days.

The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy and the police has not ruled out any other angle on the death and are investigating into the matter.