Hyderabad: 24th CEC UGC Educational Film Festival begins at OU

Hyderabad: The Tagore Auditorium was jam-packed with young college students on the first day of 24th Consortium for Education Communication (CEC), UGC Educational Film Festival 2023 at Osmania University on Thursday.

Consortium for Education Communication (CEC), New Delhi is organising a Film festival in collaboration with the Educational and Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), Osmania University, which will end on April 29. The 24th edition of CEC UGC Educational Film Festival has two new award categories that includes Innovative Lecture Award for academicians and MOOCs Award to recognise excellence in the field of educational communication.

Dr Sunil Mehru, Joint Director, CEC, New Delhi and the Film Festival Coordinator explained as to how the entire process of judging the various applicants under the various categories was done.

Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University appealed the student community to benefit from the courses offered on the SWYAM - MOOCs & NPTEL platforms.

Prof J B Nadda, Director, CEC, conveyed that digital education is the only way to achieve new educational goals. The central government's goal is to increase the national average Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of students from 27 percent to 50 percent by 2035. In the past 75 years of Independence we have achieved over 27 percent and in the coming 12 years we have set a high benchmark of another 23 percent.