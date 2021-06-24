Hyderabad: 250-bed free isolation facility on City outskirts

Anojiguda: As a part of corporate social responsibility, Value Momentum, an IT services organisation based in Hyderabad, is partnering with Seva Bharathi in operating a 250-bed free Covid isolation services on the City outskirts.

Seva Bharathi president Durga Reddy thanked the Value Momentum for helping the organisation to serve more than 500 Covid patients. The centre has a call centre with the help of 100+ doctors providing online counselling to callers, fee medical kits and oxygen concentrators on demand. It is operating a critical care centre in collaboration with Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital.

Ravi S Rao, MD and location head, Value Momentum, said: "through our partnership with Seva Bharathi, we were able to reach out to most vulnerable in community. High standard of care would be dispensed with utmost attention to Covid care-protocols", said Uma Gogineni, Value Momentum's Chief People Officer.