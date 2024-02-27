  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 3-day Science Day celebration begins

Hyderabad: 3-day Science Day celebration begins
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: On the first day of the three-day Science Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Nilayam, on Monday, the National Book Trust and Jana Vigyan...

Hyderabad: On the first day of the three-day Science Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Nilayam, on Monday, the National Book Trust and Jana Vigyan Vedika inaugurated a book exhibition. About 1,100 students from 31 schools and 24 colleges participated in the latest trends in science and technology quiz competition. Scientific, research, and development institutes like NRSC, NGRI, CCMB, GSI, NSTI, and IIIT-H set up stalls displaying their technology. During the programme, members of Jan Vigyan Vedika explained how magic and mantras can be done through science under the name of the science magic show. Scientists from various R&D institutes cleared the doubts of students in the "Meet the Scientist" programme, said a senior officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X