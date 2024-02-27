Live
- Polo Arena Championship official jersey launched
- Mammootty and Kiccha Sudeep Follow Mahesh Babu's Success Path – Here's What They Did!
- Elon Musk's X Shifts Gears to Become a Job-Search Hub
- Kharge promises Rs 5,000 to poor families every month
- Welfare, development joint agenda: Manohar
- YSRCP to train party cadre on public outreach programme today
- Sharmila lashes out at ‘Babu-Jagan-Pawan’ trio
- Hyderabad: 3-day Science Day celebration begins
- Minorities welfare department assures to complete work before Ramzan
- Group-1 prelims on June 9
Just In
Hyderabad: 3-day Science Day celebration begins
Highlights
Hyderabad: On the first day of the three-day Science Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Nilayam, on Monday, the National Book Trust and Jana Vigyan...
Hyderabad: On the first day of the three-day Science Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Nilayam, on Monday, the National Book Trust and Jana Vigyan Vedika inaugurated a book exhibition. About 1,100 students from 31 schools and 24 colleges participated in the latest trends in science and technology quiz competition. Scientific, research, and development institutes like NRSC, NGRI, CCMB, GSI, NSTI, and IIIT-H set up stalls displaying their technology. During the programme, members of Jan Vigyan Vedika explained how magic and mantras can be done through science under the name of the science magic show. Scientists from various R&D institutes cleared the doubts of students in the "Meet the Scientist" programme, said a senior officer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS