Hyderabad: 3-day Science Day celebration begins

Hyderabad: On the first day of the three-day Science Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Nilayam, on Monday, the National Book Trust and Jana Vigyan Vedika inaugurated a book exhibition. About 1,100 students from 31 schools and 24 colleges participated in the latest trends in science and technology quiz competition. Scientific, research, and development institutes like NRSC, NGRI, CCMB, GSI, NSTI, and IIIT-H set up stalls displaying their technology. During the programme, members of Jan Vigyan Vedika explained how magic and mantras can be done through science under the name of the science magic show. Scientists from various R&D institutes cleared the doubts of students in the "Meet the Scientist" programme, said a senior officer.