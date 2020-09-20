Hyderabad: 3 hurt in two separate car accidents on PVNR expressway

Three people sustained injuries in two separate car accidents that occurred on PVNR expressway under Rajendranagar police station limits in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the first case, a car rammed into electric police on road divider near pillar number 158. The car is said to be proceeding towards Mehdipatnam from Shamshabad when the person at wheel lost control over the speeding vehicle. The police rushed him to a hospital and registered a case.

In another incident, two people suffered injuries when a car, heading to Shamshabad from Mehdipatnam hit the road divider. It is learned that there were four people inside the car when the accident took place. The police shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. A case has been registered.

On July 10 2020, a speeding car proceeding from Mehdipatnam to Shamshabad crashed into the median and turned turtle near pillar number 170. The car driver seriously injured in the mishap. The police rushed to the spot and removed the car with the help of a crane and cleared the traffic. The injured driver was sent to a nearby hospital.