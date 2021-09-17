Hyderabad: 34,051 city dwellers refuse Covid vaccine

Hyderabad: As part of an effort to control the spread of Covid a special vaccination drive was taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with the Health department in residential colonies.

Till date residents of 4,846 city colonies have been vaccinated. According to GHMC officials, 31,611 houses were found locked.

A total of 34,051 refused to take the vaccination, including 18,937 households, while residents of 15,114 houses did not cooperate.

The officials said those belonging to these three categories will be asked to take the jab, as per government orders.