Hyderabad: 372 caught for drunk driving & without licence jailed, fined

Hyderabad: As many as 372 persons were caught by the Cyberabad Traffic Police for drunk driving and without driving licence during the last one week. They were sentenced to imprisonment ranging from a day to 22 days. The court also imposed fines of Rs 15.2 lakh.

The police had caught 861 persons for drunk driving and without licence during regular vehicle checking between July 26 and 30 across the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Those caught were produced before court.

Miyapur stood first with 110 persons imprisoned, followed by Kukatpally (109), Balanagar (40), Gachibowli (39), Madhapur (27), Rajendranagar (19), Shadnagar (17) and Shamshabad (11). The driving license of all persons caught drunk was being sent to the concerned Regional Transport Authority for suspension.

SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic) Cyberabad said, "Drunk driving and driving by unauthorised persons have been the major causes of road crashes and fatalities in Cyberabad. Hence, we have been taking stringent legal action against such violators."

"In view of the increasing number of road accidents due to drunk driving, the police have started strictly enforcing action against such drivers while following due Covid-19 safety precautions. It is noticed that many people are resorting to driving under the influence of alcohol without caring for their safety as also of road users," the DCP added.

The worrying part is that most drunk drivers are highly educated professionals in various fields who should be ideally following traffic rules in the city consciously. The persons who cause fatal accidents under drunken condition are being booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as per Section 304 (part II) of the Indian Penal Code, which would result in imprisonment of up to 10 years.

The persons who knowingly allow or accompany drunk drivers are also being prosecuted for abetting the crimes. "The institutions or organisations they work for are also being intimated about the incident and being urged to conduct road safety education to their employees," he stated.