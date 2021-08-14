Hyderabad: 38 Trainee Forest Beat Officers visit zoo

Bahdurpura: As a part of an education tour, a batch of 38 trainee Forest Beat Officers from the State Forest Academy in Dullapally visited the Nehru Zoological Park here on Friday to study its management.

B Laxmi Narayana, zoo biologist and others gave a warm welcome to then and briefed about the zoo management. Later, they were taken to animal enclosures and explained the process of releasing/closing animals into the display moats.

Dr M A Hakeem, Deputy Director, gave a demonstration on the management during a man-animal conflict and tranquilising the wild animals. V V L Subhadra Devi, Curator, and A Nagamani, Deputy Curator, gave a brief lecture on the management and conservation of wild animals.

On the occasion of Naga Panchami, a snake-show was also organised to sensitise and create awareness among the trainees and general public.

Sangeetha, deputy director the academy and the course co-ordinator of the trainees, appreciated the zoo maintenance. She thanked the curator and all officers who made the visit meaningful and educative.