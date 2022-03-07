Hyderabad: 3k participate in marathon, raise Rs 30 Lakh for people with disabilities

Hyderabad: Thousands of runners from different walks of life participated in the second edition of 'Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run 2022' on Sunday on the cable-bridge. Runners raised Rs 30 lakh for People with Disabilities (PwD) to help them develop skills that will make them eligible for employment.

Multiple runs were organised that included a 21k run which was flagged off by Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Stephen Raveendra, followed by a 10k run flagged off by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary and Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary.

The marathon for the PwD segment was flagged off by Divya Devrajan, Secretary and Commissioner for Women, Child, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department.

Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head Inorbit Mall said, around 90 specially-abled people also participated by walking 100 meters on the cable bridge.The amount raised will be used for the development of skills for people with disabilities.