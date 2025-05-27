Hyderabad: 4 arrested with duplicate Apple accessories worth Rs 1 cr

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone team, along with the Abids police, conducted simultaneous raids at cell phone duplicate accessories of Apple brand sales shops at Jagadish Market and apprehended four persons and seized accessories worth Rs one crore.

They were selling duplicate accessories by printing and affixing Apple logos and images on the packing box by violating Copy Right Act in cheating customers saying they were genuine products and earned easy profits illegally.

The police arrested Vikram Singh, owner of Shree Mataji Mobiles, Suresh Kumar Rajpurohit of R G Mobiles, Natharam Choudary of Rajaram Mobiles and Mohammad Sarfaraz of Sapna mobiles. Vikram, Suresh, Natharam and Sarfaraz were running mobile phones and accessories sales business. To gain easy profits illegally they were knowingly purchasing duplicate (Apple brand) accessories from marketing agents and packing them in Apple packs to cheat people. Preliminary inquiries revealed that they were procuring fake/duplicate accessory items from Mumbai through agents. The apprehended accused, along with seized material, were handed over to the Abids police for further action.