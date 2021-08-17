Hyderabad: 4 including Gandhi Hospital staffer held in rape of two sisters

Four people including the lab technician at Gandhi Hospital were arrested by the Chilakalaguda police on Tuesday. Also, three other security staffers are being questioned.



Meanwhile, efforts are underway by the police teams to trace the complainant's sister.

On the other hand, State women commission chair person Sunitha Lakshma Reddy assured to provide all help to the two sisters. Speaking to media after holding talks with Gandhi Hospital superintendent, Sunitha Lakshma Reddy said that it couldn't be ascertained as to what had happened until the victim raise her voice. "I will speak to the victim and learn all the details pertaining to the incident which help to unveil the truth. Also, it is not known where another victim has gone and strict action should be taken against the accused," Sunitha said.

The complainant claimed that she and her sister was confined in a room by the lab technician who drugged them before sexually assaulting. The girl who managed to escape approached the police.