Hyderabad: 5-day training programme on disaster risk reduction begins today at NIRDPR

Rajendranagar: The India Universities and Institutions Network for Disaster Risk Reduction (IUINDRR) and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), in collaboration with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, (NIRDPR), here, are organising a five-day offline regional capacity development training programme themed as "Inspiring the Minds for Disaster Risk Reduction" from May 17 to 21.



The inaugural programme will be graced by Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya. G Narendra Kumar, Director-General, NIRDPR, will address the inaugural session followed by speakers from NIDM, New Delhi who will shed light on objectives and the need and importance of the programme.

The objective of this curriculum is to train students according to issues related to disaster management. The proposed model curriculum of the foundation course on disaster risk reduction has included elements of disaster-related issues to build knowledge, skills and capacity of the younger generation.

In order to build the capacity of academicians of the south region on "Foundation Course Curriculum '', the IUINDRR-NIDM is proposing a "regional capacity development programme on disaster risk reduction. A series of such training will help develop a culture of more sensitive, accurate and holistic disaster preparedness. In the long run, this will help develop more resilient communities as the next generation will become better trained. It is in the above context, the IUINDRR-NIDM, National Institute of Disaster Management is organising a five-day offline regional capacity development training programme in collaboration with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj with theme 'Disaster Risk Reduction'. The programme will kick start from May 17. As a pilot project, the south region will be covered. Later similar such programmes will be organised in other regions.

The training programme is mandated to impart knowledge and concepts of disaster, disaster management and disaster risk reduction, enhance the academician's understanding on hazard vulnerability and risk analysis, develop positive attitude towards practical response to different stages of disaster management by adopting advance technology and sustainable development, ensure disaster response skills in assessment, analysis, intervention and evaluation in the practice of reducing disaster risk and equip the academician on how to integrate disaster management curriculum to reduce the potential disaster risks and better prepared institutions.