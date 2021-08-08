Hyderabad: 5 special GI tag postal covers unveiled

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday unveiled five special postal covers printed on the geographical identity tag of Telangana State.

The State of Telangana has rich cultural heritage and is known for its unique traditional arts, handicrafts and traditional foods that have evolved over the centuries. Geographical Indication (GI) has been an important tool to protect these products by way of registration. Geographical Indication of goods and products share a link between the product and its specific place of origin along with its uniqueness, human skill and artistry involved, she noted.

Geographical Indications can offer a comprehensive framework for rural development since they can positively encompass issues of economic competitiveness, stakeholder equity, environmental stewardship and socio-cultural value. The GI also increases the contribution of handloom and handicrafts to the export earnings, the Governor added further.

13 products of Telangana have been bestowed with Geographical Indication status as a distinct form of Intellectual Property Rights under World Trade Organisation.

The Governor released the five postal covers at Raj Bhavan here along with postal department officials. The five postal covers printed in enticing manner include – Hyderabad Haleem, Narayanpet handloom clothes, Siddipet Gollabhama sarees, Warangal Durries and Nirmal furniture. These are famous in their own nature and people and societies like them very much, she said.

The Governor further greeted the postal officials for giving special recognition to the already famous products in Telangana.